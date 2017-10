Fed. Circ. Upholds Order Nixing Caller ID Patent Under Alice

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision that Greenflight Venture Corp. called "unprecedented," finding a patent for reverse telephone technology, which Whitepages.com had been accused of infringing, was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice standard.



The appeals court, in a summary order that didn't provide an explanation, affirmed a California federal judge's 2016 ruling that the patent was invalid because it was directed to the abstract idea of "looking up a name associated with a phone number."



The Supreme Court said in...

To view the full article, register now.