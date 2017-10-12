Expert Analysis

Trump's Immigration Priorities: What Employers Should Know

By Elizabeth Espín Stern and Paul Virtue October 12, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration released on Oct. 8, 2017, a list of three immigration policy objectives to:

“ensure safe and lawful admissions;

  defend the safety and security of [the United States]; and

  protect American workers and taxpayers.”

  The administration indicated in its statement that it is “ready to work with Congress” to meet these immigration policy priorities.

The three main policy objectives — border security, interior enforcement and a merit-based immigration system — align with earlier White House pronouncements, including the “Buy American, Hire...
