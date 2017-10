USS McCain's Top 2 Officers Out Over 'Preventable' Crash

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy reassigned the USS John S. McCain’s top two officers on Tuesday, saying that the ship’s deadly August collision with an oil tanker near Singapore was “preventable” and that the service had lost confidence in their leadership abilities.



The USS John S. McCain's top two officers, Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez (left) and Cmdr. Jessie L. Sanchez, were relieved of their duties by the U.S. Navy. Vice Admiral Phil Sawyer, commander of the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, removed the McCain’s commanding officer Commander Alfredo J. Sanchez...

