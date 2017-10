Pa. Judge Cited For Retaliation On Conduct Board Witnesses

Law360, Philadelphia (October 11, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge who recently returned to work after being suspended for mistreating staff and other misconduct was hit Tuesday with new charges and a renewed call for suspension because of a “pattern of retaliation” towards witnesses to some of the behavior triggering the original charges.



In a six-count complaint, the Court of Judicial Discipline said Magisterial District Court Judge Andrew Hladio’s recent behavior both during and after the interim suspension was “so extreme that it brought disrepute upon the judicial office itself.”



Last December,...

