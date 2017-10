Apple Hit With New Suit Over Ex-Sony, Nokia Phone Patents

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Various models of Apple’s iPhone infringe three patents related to silence or ignore features, according to a complaint filed last week in Delaware federal court by a patent licensing company that acquired the property from an entity held by Sony, Nokia and others.



Months after securing an enhanced $10.7 million award for infringement of one of the patents by earlier versions of the iPhone, Ironworks Patents LLC alleges that later smartphone models sold by Apple Inc. also infringe U.S. Patent Number RE39,231, along with two other...

