Carriers Assoc. Urges Flexibility For FCC Spectrum Metrics

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- As the Federal Communications Commission mulls changes to how certain underused spectrum is relicensed, the Competitive Carriers Association on Tuesday suggested a more straightforward application process and urged the agency to be more flexible with coverage analytics.



Under FCC rules established in 2007, licensees of blocks within the 700 MHz spectrum must meet certain benchmark coverage area and construction requirements or else face reassignment of underutilized geographic regions. Back in August, the agency asked for public comments on how licensees can demonstrate which areas are being...

