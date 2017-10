How Hotel Owners Can Respond To Evolving Technology

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Evolving technology is playing an increasingly important role in the identity of many brands and the positioning of new-build or renovated hotels. Hoteliers are striving to create unique experiences for their guests and to keep up with the trend toward boutique and lifestyle brands.



The role of guest-facing technology is proliferating at a rapid pace. Many brands now allow guests to use their mobile devices to select a room, check in, receive notices when their room is ready and even unlock the door to their room...

To view the full article, register now.