Morton Salt Seeks To Lick Ex-Partner's Trade Secrets Suit

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (October 11, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Morton Salt Inc. demanded Tuesday that an Illinois federal judge dismiss a 16-count complaint against the company filed by ex-partner Mighty Deer Lick Inc., saying the suit alleges a breach of contract based on “non-existent promises.”

Chicago-based Morton argued there were dozens of holes in MDL’s August allegations that the salt giant violated trade secret, trademark and contract law after ending a decadeslong business relationship with the salt lick maker. Morton repeatedly wrote in its motion to dismiss that MDL’s allegations lacked key specifics.

“To survive dismissal,...
Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Mighty Deer Lick, Inc. v. Morton Salt, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-05875

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

190(Contract: Other)

Judge

Honorable Andrea R. Wood

Date Filed

August 11, 2017

Companies

