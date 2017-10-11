Philips, DOJ Reach Deal Over Defibrillator Missteps
The FDA and the U.S. Department of Justice sued Philips North America LLC and certain executives in Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday, seeking a permanent injunction that would stop Philips from making and distributing medical devices in facilities that violated manufacturing regulations. The government cited repeated warnings...
