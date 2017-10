Liberty Mutual Needn't Cover Row Home Collapse: 4th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual insurer doesn't have to pay a Washington, D.C.-area builder's losses from a row house collapse, the Fourth Circuit affirmed on Wednesday, agreeing with a lower court that multiple exclusions in the builder's property policy apply to bar coverage.



In a seven-page unpublished opinion, a panel of the appeals court said U.S. District Judge Gerald Bruce Lee properly concluded that two exclusions in Taja Construction & Rehab Inc.'s policy with Liberty Mutual unit Peerless Insurance Co. apply to Taja's claim: an exclusion for construction-related...

