Accuser Wants Hastert Forced To Give Info About Hush Money

Law360, Chicago (October 11, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A man who claims former U.S. Speaker Dennis Hastert still owes him under a $3.5 million deal to keep quiet about sexual abuse asked an Illinois county judge to force Hastert to turn over information related to their alleged deal Tuesday.



Hastert has refused to respond to any discovery requests in the case, the plaintiff, identified as James Doe, told Kendall County Circuit Court Judge Robert Pilmer in a motion to compel. Doe, who was known as Individual A in the criminal case that sent Hastert...

