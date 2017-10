NCAA To Examine College Basketball After Corruption Probe

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association said Wednesday it is forming a special commission chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to investigate the influence shoe companies, sports agents and the NBA have had on college basketball, after federal criminal charges last month exposed what prosecutors called the “dark underbelly” of the sport.



NCAA President Mark Emmert said he has received the go-ahead from the NCAA Board of Governors to form a “Commission on College Basketball,” which will be chaired by Rice, to “examine the...

