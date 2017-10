CMS Asks 1st Circ. To Undo Hospital Reimbursement Ruling

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has urged the First Circuit to reverse a lower court’s ruling in favor of hospitals that have accused the agency of unlawfully instituting a “clarification” that alters a Medicaid reimbursement policy so the hospitals are paid less.



CMS said Tuesday the lower court erred in its determination that the change warranted notice-and-comment procedures, as it was merely a clarification to the existing regulation text about the Disproportionate Share Hospital program, which reimburses hospitals that treat a disproportionate amount of...

To view the full article, register now.