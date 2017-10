Fish Magnate 'The Codfather' Must Forfeit 4 Boats, 34 Permits

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A fishing industry giant known as "The Codfather” was ordered by a Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday to forfeit four boats and 34 fishing licenses worth roughly $2.3 million, just weeks after he was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for evading taxes and fish quotas.



Carlos Seafood owner Carlos Rafael, an institution unto himself in the southern Massachusetts fishing community of New Bedford, falsified his records for decades in order to skirt quota laws designed to ensure the long-term health of New England’s fisheries,...

