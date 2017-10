Ex-Justice Department Environmental Atty Joins Stoel Rives

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Stoel Rives LLP has announced it beefed up its environmental, land use and natural resources group with an attorney who has spent almost all his career in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.



The firm said on Oct. 4 it had added J. Nathanael Watson to its ranks in Seattle, indicating he has spent the past eight years working with the federal government on matters ranging from the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to the National Environmental Policy Act.



Watson told Law360 on...

