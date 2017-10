Tenn. Court Won't Revive Suit Over Nursing Home Death

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appellate court declined Wednesday to revive a wrongful death suit brought by the estate of a patient that claimed a Life Care Centers of America nursing home failed to keep her bed upright while she used a feeding tube, causing her to aspirate and die.



The appellate court ruled that Life Care had successfully argued that the estate of Evelyn Sample had not established that her death had been caused by the alleged misconduct, noting that Sample’s death certificate did not list aspiration as...

