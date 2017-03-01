Ex-Congressional Staffer Admits To Fraud, Money Laundering

By Emma Cueto

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A former congressional aide agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to participating in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from charitable organizations in order to fund his boss’ political campaign.

Jason T. Posey, 46, who served as treasurer of the congressional campaign committee for former U.S. Rep. Stephen E. Stockman in 2013, pled guilty to one count each of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering and agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the alleged scheme to funnel money to Stockman’s campaign.

Another staffer,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Magistrate judge case number: 


Case Number

4:17-cr-00116

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

March 1, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular