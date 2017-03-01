Ex-Congressional Staffer Admits To Fraud, Money Laundering

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A former congressional aide agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to participating in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from charitable organizations in order to fund his boss’ political campaign.



Jason T. Posey, 46, who served as treasurer of the congressional campaign committee for former U.S. Rep. Stephen E. Stockman in 2013, pled guilty to one count each of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering and agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the alleged scheme to funnel money to Stockman’s campaign.



Another staffer,...

To view the full article, register now.