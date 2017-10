Ariz. Agency Says Gov't Must Face Tribal Water Row

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Central Arizona Water Conservation District told a federal court on Wednesday that the federal government must face its claims in a dispute over its obligations to deliver excess water supply to the Ak-Chin Indian Community, arguing that the government had waived its sovereign immunity under the law.



The CAWCD said its claims should proceed in response to the government’s efforts to dismiss them from a three-party dispute over the amount of water that must be provided to the Ak-Chin. The CAWCD said the federal government...

