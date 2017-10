Amgen Defends $70M Biosimilar Verdict Against Hospira

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Amgen Inc. on Wednesday defended its $70 million patent infringement verdict against post-trial attacks from Hospira, telling a Delaware federal judge that a regulatory safe harbor for limited manufacturing of the anemia-targeting biosimilar is unavailable here.



After a jury found in September that Pfizer Inc. unit Hospira’s proposed biosimilar of Amgen anemia drug Epogen, or epoetin alfa, violated Amgen patents, Hospira quickly filed a motion for judgment as a matter of law and, according to Amgen, plans to file a second. Amgen promised Wednesday to fight...

