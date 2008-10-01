Analysis

What To Expect As BigLaw Vet Eric Hargan Runs HHS

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Eric Hargan, the BigLaw veteran who’s now leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is a conservative pragmatist whose approach to dialing back Obama administration regulations will likely be forceful but targeted, former colleagues tell Law360.

Eric D. Hargan

Work Experience

» Acting secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

» Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig (2010-2017)

» Partner, McDermott Will & Emery (2008-10)

» Acting deputy secretary and deputy general counsel, HHS (2003-07)

» Partner, Winston & Strawn (1997-2003)

Education

» J.D., Columbia University (1993)...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular