What To Expect As BigLaw Vet Eric Hargan Runs HHS

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Eric Hargan, the BigLaw veteran who’s now leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is a conservative pragmatist whose approach to dialing back Obama administration regulations will likely be forceful but targeted, former colleagues tell Law360.



Eric D. Hargan



Work Experience



» Acting secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services



» Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig (2010-2017)



» Partner, McDermott Will & Emery (2008-10)



» Acting deputy secretary and deputy general counsel, HHS (2003-07)



» Partner, Winston & Strawn (1997-2003)



Education



» J.D., Columbia University (1993)...

