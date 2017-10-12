British Lawmakers Challenge Monarch Airlines Pension Deal
Parliament’s Work and Pensions Committee demanded to know whether Greybull Capital LLP had paid out on the note — which it gave to the statutory compensation scheme in 2014 — in a letter to the fund released Wednesday.
Monarch, the U.K.’s longest-surviving airline brand, was placed into administration on Oct. 2, leaving 110,000 travelers stranded overseas...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login