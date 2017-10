O'Melveny Defends $2.5M Fee Bid In La Paloma Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (October 12, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP defended its roughly $2.5 million fee bid for the La Paloma Generating Co. LLC Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday against criticism from the power producer's senior creditor, arguing that the lender is asking the firm to "roll over and play dead."



During a hearing in Wilmington, O'Melveny & Myers attorney Peter Friedman said that objections to the firm's fee application from senior La Paloma creditor LNV Corp. were "completely inappropriate," and that given what the firm achieved in the case, its...

To view the full article, register now.