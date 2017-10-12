Deals Rumor Mill: Rio Tinto Group, Abertis, HKE

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management is teaming with the Canada Pension Plan, Xcoal Energy & Resources and a former Glencore PLC executive to bid for coal assets being sold by London-headquartered Rio Tinto Group, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. According to the report, the assets, which include the Kestrel and Hail Creek coking coal mines, could be worth as much as $2 billion. Interested suitors have until Dec. 8 to make offers, the report said, and the sale process is being run by Credit Suisse Group....
