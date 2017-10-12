Lufthansa To Invest €1.5B In Bankrupt Air Berlin
A representative for the company confirmed to Law360 the comments made by Lufthansa Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr in German daily newspaper the Rheinische Post that the company, as part of the investment, plans on buying 81 planes and hiring 3,000 people from the insolvent airline.
Separately, Air Berlin PLC and Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG on Thursday...
