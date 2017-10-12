Lufthansa To Invest €1.5B In Bankrupt Air Berlin

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Thursday confirmed its chief executive’s comments that the German airline is making a €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) investment in beleaguered Air Berlin.

A representative for the company confirmed to Law360 the comments made by Lufthansa Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr in German daily newspaper the Rheinische Post that the company, as part of the investment, plans on buying 81 planes and hiring 3,000 people from the insolvent airline.

Separately, Air Berlin PLC and Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG on Thursday...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular