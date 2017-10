Law360's The Week In Discipline

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Georgia general counsel accused of helping orchestrate a massive promissory note fraud and a Tennessee lawyer who blamed a DUI crash on a made-up person lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar.



Georgia



A Georgia attorney was accused this week by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of supporting a $30 million Ponzi scheme involving promissory notes promising a high return. The SEC's complaint, filed in federal court in Atlanta, alleges Marc Celello...

