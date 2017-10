Sun Chemical Hit With $7.5M Suit Over NJ Contamination

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (October 12, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Print-ink producer Sun Chemical must shoulder the roughly $7.5 million its Newark facility's ex-operator has spent over contamination at the plant and a nearby Superfund site encompassing part of the heavily polluted Passaic River, according to a recent lawsuit filed in New Jersey.



Sun Chemical Corp. is required under a 1986 asset purchase agreement to defend and indemnify Sequa Corp. for such environmental liabilities, yet did not correct Sequa's assumption it was responsible for the pollution, the former facility operator alleges in its Oct. 6 suit...

