Expert Analysis

UK Prime Minister's Speech Fails To Provide Clarity

By David Mundy October 12, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech in Florence on Sept. 22 was intended to create momentum in the ongoing Brexit negotiations. These are initially focused on three key areas: (1) citizen’s rights, (2) the Irish land border and (3) the “divorce bill”. The EU27 continue to insist that substantive progress on these issues is required before they are willing to discuss any future trading relationship with the U.K.

On these three areas the PM’s stance was as follows:

Citizens’ rights: The U.K. will incorporate the agreement...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular