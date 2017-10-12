UK Prime Minister's Speech Fails To Provide Clarity

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech in Florence on Sept. 22 was intended to create momentum in the ongoing Brexit negotiations. These are initially focused on three key areas: (1) citizen’s rights, (2) the Irish land border and (3) the “divorce bill”. The EU27 continue to insist that substantive progress on these issues is required before they are willing to discuss any future trading relationship with the U.K.



On these three areas the PM’s stance was as follows:



Citizens’ rights: The U.K. will incorporate the agreement...

To view the full article, register now.