Accor Inks $1B Deal For Australian Hotel Group Mantra

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT) -- France-based hotel group Accor SA on Thursday unveiled a A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) deal for Australia’s Mantra Group, news that comes just days after Mantra confirmed it was in talks about a potential buyout.



The buyout follows Mantra’s filing on Monday with the Australian Securities Exchange confirming media reports that it had been approached about a deal by AccorHotels. Mantra at the time noted that the talks were incomplete and that it could not guarantee that a deal would be signed.



AccorHotels on Thursday said that...

