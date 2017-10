Half-Million Child Car Seats Recalled For Safety Risk

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Child safety seat maker Diono is recalling just over 500,000 children’s car seats because they might not fully protect children in a car accident, according to documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday.



The recall covers about 519,000 convertible child restraint and boosters made made by the Sumner, Washington-based company between November 2013 and September 2017, according to the NHTSA recall report. Children weighing over 65 pounds using a lap belt and no top tether could be at a higher risk...

