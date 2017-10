USPTO's Decision To Bar Attorney Upheld By Federal Circ.

Law360, San Francisco (October 12, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s decision to strip an attorney of the right to argue in its proceedings after he'd been disbarred in North Carolina, finding the lawyer wasn’t entitled to demand discovery from the PTO because he’d never filed an opposition to its disciplinary action.



In a five-page order, the panel found there was no evidence that the agency was arbitrary or capricious toward attorney Richard Polidi. The Federal Circuit said the appeal didn’t raise any factual questions...

