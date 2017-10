Accused Army Deserter Bergdahl To Enter Plea On Monday

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Accused deserter U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl plans to enter a plea in his court-martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Monday, the Army said in an emailed statement that did not specify whether Bergdahl would plead guilty or not guilty.



Bergdahl is facing court-martial for allegedly walking away from his post while serving in Afghanistan near the Pakistan border in June 2009, after which he was captured by the Taliban, tortured and held prisoner before being returned to the U.S. as part of a prisoner...

