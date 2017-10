Energizer Wins A Counterfeit Suit As Duracell Launches One

Law360, Springfield (October 12, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Energizer won a suit claiming trademark infringement against a small competitor in Illinois federal court Wednesday, while the nation’s other largest battery brand, Duracell, filed suit in the same court accusing an importer of trademark violations for selling foreign batteries in the U.S.



U.S. District Judge Manish Shah granted summary judgment to Energizer Brands LLC in a suit the company lodged against battery maker Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. and Batteries and Things Inc., a Chicago-based direct sell website. Energizer had sued the pair last year, alleging...

