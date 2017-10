6th Circ. Revives FLSA Suit Over Retailer’s 'Draw' Pay System

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday revived a lawsuit accusing electronics and appliance retailer hhgregg Inc. of having an illegal commission-based pay system for sales employees, saying that a proposed class of workers can pursue claims that certain aspects of that system flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act.



A divided three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott’s dismissal of a suit brought by named plaintiffs Robert Stein and Robert Beck accusing hhgregg and Gregg Appliances, Inc. of violating the FLSA by having an illegal pay...

