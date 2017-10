USPTO Rips 'Vitriolic' Attack On New Atty Fees Rule

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week defended its novel policy that the agency must be repaid its attorneys' fees even for cases that it loses, criticizing travel site Booking.com for making attacks that were “fueled with vitriol.”



The filing came in response to a strongly worded brief last month from Booking.com, which beat the USPTO this summer in a case over whether its name could be registered as a trademark. Asked for $76,000 in attorneys' fees even after winning, the site blasted the USPTO...

To view the full article, register now.