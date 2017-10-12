Enviros Threaten Suit Over EPA Effluent Rule Delay

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Thursday said it plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for delaying parts of the first federal limits on how much toxic metal can be discharged with power plants’ wastewater.



When the Obama administration in 2015 updated the Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards for the Steam Electric Power Generating Point Source Category, it said the older version did not adequately address toxic metal discharges because it focused on settling out particulates rather than treating dissolved pollutants.



The rule, among...

To view the full article, register now.