Valero, Calif. AG Settle Row Over Energy Terminal Deal

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Valero won’t buy two Bay Area petroleum storage terminals for at least a decade without first going through the state of California, according to an agreement signed by a California federal judge on Thursday that ends litigation brought against the oil giant by the state.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup approved the agreement, which comes after he denied requests from the state for a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order aimed at halting Valero Energy Partners LP’s purchase of the terminals — Martinez and Richmond —...

