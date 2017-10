Glass Co. Asks Court Not To Nix $500M Venezuela Award Row

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Dutch subsidiary of U.S. glassmaker Owens-Illinois Group Inc. urged a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday not to toss its suit to confirm a more than $500 million arbitral award against Venezuela, saying the country's dismissal bid is just a continuation of its delaying tactics.



OI European Group BV, which won the award in 2015 after a tribunal concluded that Venezuela had improperly seized glass production plants OIEG had invested in, told the court that Venezuela's motion to dismiss is part of the country's campaign of...

