Fed. Gov't To Pay $925K To End Claims Of Negligent VA Care

Law360, Philadelphia (October 12, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ended a suit Wednesday accusing the Philadelphia VA Medical Center of negligently treating a veteran's urinary tract infection that purportedly caused gangrene requiring the amputation of both legs below the knee, after the parties agreed to settle the case for $925,000, the plaintiff's attorney said.



U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage entered an order acknowledging the settlement and dismissing plaintiff Douglas Pierson’s suit with prejudice. Pierson initially sought $20 million in damages from the federal government.



Pierson, a 72-year-old U.S. army veteran, sued...

