TCPA Exempts Charity Fundraiser's Calls, Illinois Judge Says

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A fundraising company did not violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when calling a number on the National Do Not Call Registry to promote a breast cancer charity, because the calls were made on a tax-exempt nonprofit organization's behalf, an Illinois federal court ruled Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang found that the TCPA’s nonprofit exemption, which states that calls made by nonprofits cannot be considered solicitations, could be extended to Associated Community Services Inc. as it had contracted with the Breast Cancer Society to...

