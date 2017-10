Fla. Justice Decries Confusion On Foreclosure Filing Rules

Law360, Miami (October 12, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court's newest member opined Thursday that there is “a widespread and fundamental misunderstanding” in the state over statute of limitations rules for foreclosure suits, suggesting lower courts may be misinterpreting a major ruling the high court made shortly before his appointment.



Justice C. Alan Lawson, who was selected by Gov. Rick Scott in December and joined the Supreme Court bench in April, issued his thoughts in a concurring opinion that agreed the court should drop its review of Bollettieri Resort Villas Condominium Association...

