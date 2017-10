Wyo. Wants In On Suits Over Yellowstone Grizzly Protection

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Wyoming has asked a Montana federal court to let it defend the U.S. government’s decision to take away Endangered Species Act protections for the Yellowstone-area grizzly population in opposition to two suits brought by environmental groups and other activists that are challenging the delisting decision.



Wyoming said on Wednesday that not only is the matter concentrated largely within its borders, but an adverse decision could take away some of its ability to manage the species, according to its motion to intervene. This gave the state a...

To view the full article, register now.