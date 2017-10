Canon Defends $1.8M Attys’ Fees In Memory Card IP Row

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Canon Inc. on Thursday asked the Federal Circuit to uphold a ruling saying that the holders of two flash memory card reader patents owe it nearly $1.8 million in attorneys’ fees after an exceptional infringement case, reasoning that their flimsy arguments underscore that the court did not abuse its discretion.



Canon argued that Technology Properties Limited LLC and MCM Portfolio LLC incorrectly characterized the district court’s noninfringement ruling as illegitimate because it was predicated on the idea on that their patents “practice the prior art.” The...

