Del. Judge OKs Limits On Access To Hospital Chain Books

Law360, Wilmington (October 12, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge Thursday found Universal Health Systems can impose conditions on an investor seeking access to its books in an investigation into claims UHS' mental health facilities illegally committed patients.



Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said in his ruling that UHS can require the City of Cambridge Retirement System to incorporate everything it receives from UHS in any resulting suit against the health care giant, saying it is a reasonable way of insuring the complaint is solid.



“It provides a remedy for the...

