Cigna Tells 11th Circ. 'Interloper' Is 'Looting' $25M Deal

Law360, Miami (October 13, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Cigna Healthcare Inc. has pressed the Eleventh Circuit to address its concerns that a claims processor misappropriated at least part of $25 million it paid in a class action settlement with medical providers who claimed that it conspired to keep reimbursements low.



In its initial brief filed with the appeals court Wednesday, the insurer questioned whether Managed Care Advisory Group LLC even has a valid relationship with the class members it claims to represent. Cigna also said it was wrong for the district court to leave...

To view the full article, register now.