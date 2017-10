Probation Officer Accuses Pa. Judge Of Sexual Misconduct

Law360, Philadelphia (October 12, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge is facing accusations that he offered a woman a position as a probation officer in his court in exchange for an ongoing sexual relationship, and that she was subjected to harassment and hostility after she opted to end the affair.



The complaint filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court by an anonymous Butler County probation officer alleges that President Judge Thomas Doerr repeatedly coerced her into having sex with him beginning in February 2005 as part of what he characterized as a “business relationship”...

