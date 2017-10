Fla. Nursing Home Generator Rule May Be Untenable, For Now

Law360, Miami (October 12, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- After the deaths of 14 residents in a nursing home caused by power outages in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Florida regulators gave nursing homes and assisted living facilities 60 days to install new generators capable of providing four days of backup power, but experts say the time frame is unrealistic and doesn’t take into consideration costs and other issues.



Almost a month after Gov. Rick Scott issued an emergency rule requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have working generators and 96 hours of...

