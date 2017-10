ERISA Time Limits Can Be Waived, 11th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday ruled that a limitations period for bringing claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act for a breach of fiduciary duty can be waived.



A three-judge panel ruled that a defendant is capable of expressly waiving a six-year time bar for when lawsuits alleging a breach of fiduciary duty under ERISA can be filed — a standard that is outlined in Section 1113(1) of ERISA.



The panel made the determination in response to a certified question from a Georgia federal court...

