American Securities Sets $6B Target For 8th PE Fund

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- New York-based private equity firm American Securities LLC is aiming to raise $6 billion for its eighth fund, after strong demand for its last fund pushed it beyond its target, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing.



American Securities laid out the $6 billion target for its American Securities Partners VIII LP fund in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Plans for the fund come after the firm raked in $5 billion for its seventh fund, American Securities Partners VII LP, in January 2015....

To view the full article, register now.