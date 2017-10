After NYT Challenge, BuzzFeed Drops 'All The News' Slogan

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- BuzzFeed on Wednesday deleted a slogan that riffed on The New York Times’ iconic "All the News That's Fit to Print" motto after the newspaper reached out with legal concerns, quietly avoiding a trademark fight that experts say the site was unlikely to win.



The paper’s lawyers contacted BuzzFeed last week over its use of "All the news too lit for print" to promote “AM to DM,” a daily morning show that debuted last month. The slogan — a millennial-tinged spoof of the 120-year old Times...

To view the full article, register now.