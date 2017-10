Footwear Importer To Pay $1.6M Fine, Other Shoe Yet To Drop

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade granted the U.S. government a $1.6 million summary judgment award against a shoe importer Thursday over “grossly negligent” product misclassification, and left a penalty of up to $20.8 million on the table pending other questions in the case.



The court found that Sterling Footwear Inc. misclassified 337 entries of footwear from 2007 to 2009 as “rubber tennis shoes” despite having upper portions made of other materials, and continued the practice after U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified the company of...

To view the full article, register now.